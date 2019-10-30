Cedar Park continues to attract local food and drink options. The latest for the area is Hopdoddy, which will open at 1320 East Whitestone Blvd. on Monday. The restaurant, which will feature the same menu of burgers, fries and drinks, will celebrate its opening on November 9 with a party featuring giveaways, $5 cocktails and live music from Scott Collins. The first 100 guests at the party, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m., will will receive a voucher book that allows them to get one burger a week at no cost. A portion of sales from every Good Night/Good Cause Burger purchased at the new location will benefit HAAM.

Hopdoddy was founded on South Congress Avenue in 2010 and now includes 34 locations in seven states.