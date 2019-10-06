Clad in a flesh-tone, sequin-adorned bodycon dress with matching stiletto heels and, interestingly, a balaclava that obscured everything but her eyes, Kali Uchis oozed sensuality and mystery in her 5 p.m. Saturday Austin City Limits Music Festival set.

She opened with the 2015 track “Loner” before honey-dripping her sultry vocals over a wide selection of tracks from her excellent 2018 release, “Isolation.”

Winding her body to the music, whipping the long black braid that stretched down her back to her knees and booty-popping on the chorus, she let the crowd do the heavy lifting on the chorus of “Dead to Me.”

She was beguiling on the hustler anthem “Just a Stranger” and feisty on the industry-shading track “Your Teeth in My Neck.”

Though Kali Uchis’ voice always carries a hint of melancholy, the overall vibe of the set was triumphant.

“Where my Latinos at?” the Colombian American artist called out halfway through her set. The crowd roared in response as she smoothly shifted into Spanish.

The set passed as a gauzy daydream, a late-afternoon indulgence propelled by the power of her voice.

The loudest cheer came for the Tyler the Creator/Bootsy Collins collab “After the Storm.” While psychedelic images from the video played in the background, she reminded us “Winners don’t quit, so don’t you give up.” A fan, taking her perhaps a bit too literally, ran onstage trying to capture the perfect selfie. She was quickly removed by security.

If Kali Uchis noticed, it didn’t faze her. She finished strong with the huge crowd cheering wildly as she left the stage.