Theater & dance

"In Light" with Blue Lapis Light. This aerial show was inspired by a Sufi poet quote: "I wish I could show you when you are lonely or in darkness the astonishing light of your own being.” Blue Lapis Light's "In Light" features aerialists performing off the side of IBC Bank, dancers on Chinese poles and an additional ensemble of dancers. Seating for the performance is at the parking lot of 598 Guadalupe St., directly across from the IBC bank. 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Sept. 29. $25-$65; Sept. 18 entry is a $25 donation. IBC Bank, 500 W. Fifth St. bluelapislight.org

Film

Rock ‘n’ Roll Cinema with Vulcan Video. If you’re one of the likely thousands of Austinites who let your MoviePass subscription lapse, the next best thing is here. This fall, the East Austin Hotel is partnering with Vulcan Video to host the Upside Cinema series at its rooftop bar, the Upside, with a free film screening and happy hour specials each Thursday through December. This week the Tim Curry-starring 1980 flick “Times Square” screens as part of this month’s theme of rock ‘n’ roll flicks. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 1108 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/386717852047200

Gardening calendar

26th Annual Texas Bamboo Festival. The two-day festival brings bamboo enthusiasts together to share their passion and love of bamboo. Talk to bamboo experts and learn about the growing, controlling and grooming of this remarkable plant and all the ways to use it. In honor of the International Day of Peace, there will also be a free workshop on how to make an origami crane. The festival is the annual fundraiser for the Texas Bamboo Society Chapter of the American Bamboo Society. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22. $1-$3. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road. zilkergarden.org

Homemade Soap Making from Scratch. Instructor Jude Grey's live demonstration will teach you everything you need to know about the process of saponification so that you, too, can create your own homemade soaps. Cold-process soap making is a rewarding hobby that allows for ultimate customization in the quality and properties of your soap. It doesn’t need to be expensive or complicated. 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Free. The Natural Gardener, 8648 Old Bee Caves Road. tngaustin.com

Native Plant Gardening Series: Installation. This Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center series prepares students to transform their yards and gardens into efficient and beautiful native plant landscapes over the course of six classes through Sept. 28. Take the classes individually, or enroll in the entire series and save. The Installation class will teach site preparation, irrigation, planting best practices and mulch application. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 21. $45-$243. 4801 La Crosse Ave. 512-232-0100, wildflower.org/event/gardening-installation