The Austin City Limits Music Festival is just over two weeks away and on Tuesday, festival organizers announced a new stage in the Wine Grove, an offsite pop-up merch shop and a snack menu for the Beer Hall.

The Bonus Tracks Stage, located in the Wine Grove, will feature interviews, live podcast recordings and interactive wellness events. Featured events include live recordings of NPR's "All Songs Considered," one-on-one conversations with Bon Appetit restaurant editor Andrew Knowlton and some sort of a presentation from Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop. There also will be presentations from nonprofit organizations that are part of the festival's ACL Cares program.

On the other side of the park, the festival has partnered with Scholz Garten to offer a special snack menu in the Beer Hall. Scholz will serve Beer Hall Brats (Grilled German bratwurst, tortilla, Karbach Dusseldorf mustard, $8), Pretzels with Karbach Bier Cheese ($8) and Kettle Chips ($3).

Festival organizers also say they have added more screening lanes and expanded all three entrances to the park to expedite entry.

In addition to the new on-site amenities, the festival will run a pop-up shop for official festival merchandise in conjunction with a pre-festival box office at Native Hostel in East Austin (807 E. Fourth St.). The shop will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 7-10.

All three-day and single-day tickets to weekend one of the festival, Oct. 4-6, are now sold out. Three-day tickets and single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday are still available for weekend two.