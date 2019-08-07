Most gardeners are familiar with the process of planting seeds. You can plant them directly in the garden or give them a head start indoors by planting them in small pots and growing them there until the weather outside is right.

Another time-honored and simple method of propagating new plants from existing is division. Plants that grow from tubers, bulbs and corms will divide easily. Plants that have multiple stems coming up from the ground are good candidates for division: hostas, ferns, ornamental grasses and many perennial flowers as well as irises, garlic, daylilies, tulips and others. The process is as simple as it sounds. Simply dig up or un-pot the parent plant and divide the roots into new plants. Big ferns can be cut into smaller plants with a sharp knife. Bulbs and tubers will create new bulbs and tubers underground, and you can simply pull them apart and then replant them in another spot.

The best time to divide plants is when they are dormant. In our climate, daylilies, rain lilies, Byzantine gladiolas and irises become dormant after spring bloom, and August is a good time to divide them. Once garlic is harvested in late spring or early summer it remains dormant until fall. Container-grown plants like ferns, aloe vera and other succulents can be divided at any time.

If your plants have become crowded during spring growth, now is a good time to repot them into multiple or bigger containers or share them with friends. This is a task best done in the shade, which is also perfect for this time of year.

Some plants are happy to grow roots in water. Many varieties of ivy, mint, basil, coleus and even tomatoes will create new roots when stems are placed in tap water. Simply cut a healthy tip stem and remove all but the top few leaves. Put the stem into a jar or glass vase and sit them in a bright spot that gets plenty of light but no direct sun. It is good to use clear glass so you can see the progress of the roots. If after a week or so nothing seems to be happening, start over.

Once you see little hairlike white roots growing, keep topping up the water and letting them grow until you have a good mass of roots. At that point, you can transplant into good potting soil and continue to grow the plant in its preferred conditions.

Making roots grow from cuttings of plants that do not root in water is not always simple. Still, it is the best method for propagating most woody plants and will save you lots of money once you get the hang of it. Figure about half of your cuttings won’t take and you’ll end up with enough plants to fill out the garden (and probably share with friends as well).

There are a few different types of cuttings — soft stem, hardwood, leaf and root cuttings. The method you choose will depend on the plants you want to replicate. What you are doing here is cloning — creating new plants that are just like the old plants. All cutting methods are similar, with slight variations.

Roses, most shrubs, most perennial herbs and many perennial flowers can be propagated by taking stem cuttings. Generally, to be a good candidate, a plant should have some woody branches as well as limber green branches.

The general process is to take a healthy green stem about the diameter of a pencil. Using a sharp knife, make a 45-degree cut about 3 inches to 6 inches down and include the tip of the branch. Strip off all the leaves except for a few at the very top of the stem. If you wish, dip the end of the cutting into a hormone powder to encourage quick growth. Others skip that step.

Have your growing medium ready. You can start cuttings in potting soil, sand or vermiculite. I like potting soil because it has some nutrients in it. Punch a hole in your medium with a pencil and place your stem in the hole. The soil should cover at least one bud on the stem where a leaf or flower was forming or growing. (More than one is better. Roots form at the bud junction.)

You can use pots, trays or other containers to stick your stems in. A method I particularly like for roses uses 1-gallon zip bags with about 3 inches of moist soil in the bottom. If you use this method, simply stick the stems in and zip the top. If you use another open container, water gently and thoroughly. Your container should have drainage holes. I like to add liquid seaweed to the water because it has hormones in it that will stimulate root growth and encourage health in the new plant.

While the cuttings are forming roots, keep the soil moist and keep the plant in bright light but not in direct sun. An old method for starting roses involves putting a fruit jar over the top of the cutting to form a mini-greenhouse. This works, as does a sheet of plastic wrap. If you use a cover, be sure that you don’t overwater, because the cover will keep all the moisture in, and too much will lead to rot. When the stem begins growing new leaves, you know you have roots. Let the plant grow for a while, giving it weak drinks of a liquid food such as fish emulsion or a blend of fish and seaweed.

Once your cutting has several new leaves and looks healthy, you can transplant it to your garden or into a larger container. If you use the plastic bag method, watch for roots to form through the clear sides of the bag. If you see moisture standing or condensing on the sides of the bag, open the top for a while to let it dry out some. Roses, rosemary, oregano, thyme, lilac, lavender and many other plants can be propagated this way.

Hardwood cuttings are taken using the same method as stem cuttings, but in this case you use woody stems taken once the plant is dormant. This method is used for trees and woody shrubs. Leaf cuttings are often used to propagate houseplants — succulents, African violets and ivy.

Select healthy leaves with the stem attached and stick them into good potting material. Dipping in rooting hormone can help. Cover the entire stem with the medium.

Root cuttings are the method of choice for many ornamental plants — hydrangeas, gingers, mock oranges and comfrey, for example. Root cuttings should be taken when the plant is dormant. Uncover roots and select pencil-size pieces. Cut the bottom at an angle so you can see which way the plant grew. Re-cover roots and water mother plant. Stick the 3- to 6-inch cuttings in a rooting medium right side up and insert in plastic bag. Keep moist and cool until new growth is visible.

If you have plants you love, don’t count on the nursery to always have them available. Make your own to save money and be sure you get the variety you want.