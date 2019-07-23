Ahh, summertime. Summer camps, visits to see family or new places, jumping in the sprinkler, wading in Barton Springs. For Unitarian Universalists, our summers include a special tradition. At the beach, from a mountain stream, or the pond on grandpa’s farm, we scoop up some of the water to take home with us.

At the end of the summer, we gather for our “Homecoming” service, bringing with us bottles and jars with water from our travels. We come forward, each adding our water to a large bowl, symbolizing our individual journeys, and how they combine to influence the collective journey we are on as a community.

This is the power of interfaith work. We bring together the wisdom that has been formed in the contexts of our different faiths and share it with each other. Individually, our wisdom has been shaped in our own religious communities through prayer, religious education classes, singing, worshiping. Unison readings, confessions of faith, rituals of life passages — all of these shape what we each believe about the nature of life, humanity and reality.

We gather together and with generosity, each shares from their own experiences of what is holy. Recently, at an Interfaith Action of Central Texas event in Cedar Park, we discussed the theme of “sacred.” Around the room, those of the Muslim, Unity, Christian, Baha’i, Jewish, Unitarian Universalist and other faiths shared stories from their lives. Stories of transcendent moments we couldn’t fully explain, but that we labeled with reverence as sacred. We spoke from our own experiences, trusting those around each of our tables to hold our stories with gentle hearts and respect.

We shared our personal experiences, and in doing so, created a new experience, one that each person there could take with them.

These experiences serve to form who we are becoming as individuals, and as a larger community. One form of religious philosophy called “process theology,” presents the idea that reality is less about things, and more a series of events. This applies to us, too. As theologian Gary Kowalski writes, “I am an event. You are an event. So is a bear, a rain forest and the winding of the double helix within us all.”

We are each an event, bumping into other “events.” Right now, this is a fairly counter-cultural thing to do. Our society is in a time of great divisiveness. They say that we are showing an increasing habit of huddling only with those who are most like us. Rather than seeking out others with different experiences and beliefs, we instead huddle around the media and the people that will serve to confirm the biases we already have. The shibboleths that define whether we are conservative or liberal are everything from the chicken we eat to the hardware chain where we shop.

If we allow it, our world can become so small that growth is nearly impossible. Individual growth requires room to stretch, new ideas to mull over and the understanding that others can have different experiences that have led them to come to different conclusions than we have

When I sit down with you, and we enter into a dialogue — not a debate, not an attempt to sell each other on our beliefs — but a dialogue, where we exchange ideas and stories, we are giving each other the gift of widening the pool of potential wisdom. Drop by drop, conversation by conversation, shared experience by shared experience, I am becoming who I will be.

The Rev. Joanna Fontaine Crawford serves as minister at Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church in Cedar Park, and serves on the steering committee of Interfaith Action of Central Texas-Hill Country. Doing Good Together is compiled by IACT, interfaithtexas.org.