The Cabernet Grill in Fredericksburg has made a name for itself by offering an exclusively Texas wine list — and has only been growing it in the past year, with more than 145 different wines from 45 Texas wineries now available to order alongside seasonal, locally sourced cuisine.

The restaurant's efforts aren't going unnoticed. Wine Enthusiast has declared it one of America's top 100 wine restaurants in a piece that will run in the magazine's August issue. Cabernet Grill has nabbed this nod for two years running.

Seven other Texas restaurants were also recognized in the Wine Enthusiast list, including Bullion and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse.

"Winning this award a second year in a row is not a coincidence," Cabernet Grill owner and chef Ross Burtwell said in a news release. "It's a testament to the Texas wine industry that continues to bring to market exceptional wines that our guests embrace. It also sets the bar for other locally focused restaurants to make local a relevant part of not only their food menu, but their wine lists and cellars."

Burtwell and wine director Elizabeth Rodriguez have expanded the wine list even further since last summer, when the restaurant was first recognized in Wine Enthusiast. Since then, Cabernet Grill has put a particular focus on selling single-varietal wines — such as William Chris Vineyards' recent cinsault and Brennan Vineyards' nero d'avola — as well as wine from small producers whose offerings were previously only available in their tasting rooms.

Single-varietal wines, or wines that are made from one type of grape, excel at showing off the terroir of the region where the grape has been grown.

All of the wines are paired with dishes that showcase flavors of the Texas Hill Country beyond grapes. Notable recipes from the longtime chef, who opened the restaurant in 2002, were featured in his first cookbook in 2014, “Texas Hill Country Cuisine: Flavors from the Cabernet Grill.”

Cabernet Grill, located at 2805 South Highway 16 in Fredericksburg, offers dinner service only and has on-site lodging in the form of the Cotton Gin Village, featuring seven 19th-century log cabins. The village expands this fall to include seven new cottages.

For more information, visit cabernetgrill.com.