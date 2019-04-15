The eighth annual ATX Television festival will feature a panel on the upcoming fourth season of “Veronica Mars” and a screening of the cult hit Canadian comedy “Letterkenny,” the fest announced Friday.

The “Veronica Mars” panel discussion with creatives and cast comes ahead of the new season, which picks up after the events of the Kristen Bell-starring show's crowd-funded film continuation. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

Look also for a premiere screening of “Into the Dark: Culture Shock,” the July installment of Hulu and Blumhouse Television’s horror event series “Into the Dark.”

“Culture Shock,” which is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and written by Guerrero, James Benson and Efren Hernandez, follows a young Mexican woman in pursuit of the American dream, who crosses illegally into the United States. Since this is from horror mavens Blumhouse, things probably go pretty badly for her.

Following the screening, Guerrero will be joined by cast members for a Q&A conversation about the episode. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

ATX Advisory Board member Beau Willimon will return for a conversation with Tanya Saracho (“Vida”) and Rachel Rusch (Bad Robot).

Many, many fans of a mildly surreal Canadian comedy will show up for a panel on “Letterkenny,” which streams stateside on Hulu and was renewed for four additional seasons last December. The show also just announced its first U.S. tour dates for a 90-minute comedy experience featuring sketches and videos.

The faintly astonishing "Letterkenny" revolves around the dust-ups Wayne (played by the show's brilliant creator/executive producer/co-writer/star Jared Keeso) and his pals get into with their small-town rivals. Director/executive producer/cast member Jacob Tierney, executive producer Mark Montefiore and cast members Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett and K. Trevor Wilson are confirmed to join the Q&A.

Also joining ATX are the cast and creatives of “One Day at a Time,” who will participate in a screening and conversation for the recently cancelled Netflix original series. Confirmed participants include Royce and cast members Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Previously announced programming includes:

• “Presidents of the Guilds” panel, featuring Gabrielle Carteris, president, SAG-AFTRA; David A. Goodman, president, WGAW; and Thomas Schlamme, president, DGA

• ABC Family series “Greek” reunion

• “The House that Horror Built: Inside Blumhouse Television”

• “Inside the Writers Room” panel with Starz’s critically-acclaimed series “Vida”

• Closing night screening of Showtime’s “City on a Hill”

• A panel exploring the “Power of Female Partnerships”

• “Cancelled Too Soon” panel with “Men In Trees”

• “Let’s Talk About Sex (Scenes),” a discussion about empowering both writers and actors and improving safe “sex” practices behind the camera

• A panel presented by the Casting Society of America

• A one-on-one conversation titled “Scene Partners & Roommates,” with actors Margo Martindale and Shane McRae

• “Everyone Is Doing Great” screening and Q&A

• Netflix series “Atypical” panel

• Epix’s new series “Perpetual Grace, LTD” panel

• An inside look at the “Tremors” pilot

• USA’s summer drama “Dare Me”

• IFC’s musical variety comedy “Sherman’s Showcase”

• Comedy Central’s new sketch series “Alternatino with Arturo Castro”

For the latest developments and information on how to attend the festival June 6-9, visit the ATX Television Festival site at atxfestival.com.