Free food, buzzy bands and one of the biggest annual parties at South by Southwest.

That's what fans have come to expect at Rachael Ray's Feedback, a free, daylong event from the popular TV host and cookbook author who announced this year's lineup today.

The 12th annual Feedback will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 16 at Stubb's BBQ, 801 Red River St., and this year's headliners include Big Boi, Mike D (DJ set), Lukas Nelson, Cautious Clay and Bleachers.

The lineup also includes Bob Schneider and The Cringe, who kick off the festival every year, as well as J.S. Ondara, Angie McMahon, Palm Palm, Ben Dickey, Yola, Billy Raffoul, and KOLARS. Feedback at Stubb’s is free to enter and open to the public for anyone over 21 with a valid ID. A line usually forms early in the morning, and then there is a one-in-one-out policy.

Ray always serves an Austin-inspired menu at the event, and this year's dishes are Sloppy San Jose Sliders with Avocado Crema and Jalapeño Rings, Rajas con Queso Breakfast Tacos with Eggs and Tots, Smoked Brisket Sammies with Horseradish Ranch and Smoky Korean Cowboy Wings.