For A-J Media

Since the pandemic began, Lubbock Community Theatre has been trying to figure out ways to continue to produce live theater. This is not unique to LCT, it is a problem throughout the United States. Many theaters have stopped all productions, but LCT was looking for a way to produce "theater in the Age of COVID."

LCT and United Market Street will present "Talking With...," directed by Jay C. Brown. Digital performances are scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 2-4 and 9-11.

After the phenomenal success of "Hamilton," LCT officials say they were inspired to mount a full-scale production complete with actors, sets, costumes, props, lights, and sound and to film live on the LCT stage.

"We wanted to produce live theater but also make sure that all the cast and crew was kept as safe as possible with physical distancing and masks," Brown said.

"Talking With..." is a 1982 play by Jane Martin and composed of 11 10-minute monologues, each featuring a different woman who talks about her life. The play includes the pieces, "Fifteen Minutes," "Scraps," "Clear Glass Marbles," "Audition," "Rodeo," "Twirler," "Lamps," "Handler," "Dragons," "French Fries," and "Marks."

"It was important to find a show which would lend itself to dealing with the limitations and precautions that must be taken at this time," Brown said. "’Talking With…’ came to my mind because I had directed it in the past and knew it was beautifully written and gave great acting experiences for women, but since it was made up of monologues, it would be easy to rehearse with only two people — actor and director."

Since "Talking With…" is a show of monologues, it allowed Brown to hold virtual auditions. Each actor was sent two monologues and asked to choose a one-minute excerpt they would film and send back.

After the cast was selected, rehearsals were set to follow the same pattern. Each actor was scheduled in and out at a specific time that would not overlap with other actors. Everyone wore a mask until the actual rehearsal began. The beginning rehearsals were only between the actor and director. As the process moved toward technical rehearsals and filming, each new person — lights, sound, camera, costumes, set crew — was also on a schedule and wore a mask.

"I really missed not getting to spend time with the other women in the cast, but because it was the only way to get back on stage safely, we all were happy to have the opportunity," said actor Pam Brown, who portrays a homeless woman in "French Fries."

"Everybody is really wanting to get back in the theater and get on the stage. It felt great to be using those brain muscles to memorize lines. Performing in front of a camera was nerve-wracking though," said actor Leah Tyson Houchin, who portrays a desperate actress in "Audition."

This production is live theater without an audience, but because it was pre-recorded, it will be digital theater. Ticket holders will be provided a link to view the performance online.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/students and may be purchased at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org .

Those interested can selected from two weekends that the production will be available online:

• Weekend 1: Access to watch the show from Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. until Oct. 4 midnight.

• Weekend 2: Access to watch the show from Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. until Oct. 11 at midnight.

"It felt good for all of us who love theater to be back inside the building, on the stage and doing what we love to do. We hope that our viewing audience loves it, too," Brown said.