In a YouTube video from a July 19 session at the East Austin Piano Shop, Jonathan Deas sits at the baby grand, fingers flying impossibly fast over the keys. The keyboardist for Gary Clark Jr. and mastermind behind rapidly rising local R&B talents Alesia Lani and Jake Lloyd leads a quartet of seasoned professionals through a largely improvised session. A loose instrumental meditation on Stevie Wonder’s, "My Cherie Amour" drifts into a deconstruction of the 1971 Stylistics classic "People Make the World Go Round" with Butter ‘n’ Jam singer CJ Edwards bringing the plaintive lyrics to life. "You are My Sunshine" starts as a lonely piano riff that morphs and grows until the ensemble locks into a buoyant version of "When the Saints Go Marching In."

Exposed bulbs hanging from the ceiling give the hideaway warehouse a surprisingly warm glow as Deas and company fill the temporary headquarters for Monks Jazz Club with an engrossing tapestry of sound. Sessions like these have made Monks a hit with Austin’s hardcore music enthusiasts.

Jazz pianist Collin Shook launched Monks Jazz Club in 2016 as a series of pop up events, first at an art gallery on East Sixth Street, then at Fast Folks coffee and cycle shop on Cesar Chavez Street and Revival Coffee on East Seventh Street.

His goal was to create a listening room experience similar to what he’d experienced at New York City venues like the Village Vanguard, 55 Bar and Smalls jazz club.

"Those are the places you go in and you really listen to the music and people respect it," Shook said during an episode of Austin360’s Monday Music Mashup in July. "The whole energy of the band just grows and increases and intensifies when you have 40 people in a room really paying attention instead of just talking about whatever bogus stuff they're talking about."

It was a different atmosphere than what he’d experienced at Austin’s jazz havens. He calls downtown jazz cellar the Elephant Room "a great place," but "it has always been — before it was a jazz club — a place to drink, and hang out," he said.

The Elephant Room is tightly structured with a pair of booths adjacent to the piano where Shook played numerous gigs. "People will just carry on with such loud conversations," he said. "I couldn't think straight while playing the piano."

For years he dreamed of opening his own club with strict listening room rules in place.

"We'd find our audience in town and all you need is just 30 to 40 people a night," he said.

When his friends opened the East Austin art gallery, he saw the opportunity to realize his vision. He built a stage for the piano, bought chairs at Goodwill and set up a Facebook page to promote his events.

"We had 90 people at our first show," he said. For the next nine shows he averaged 60 people a night.

"And it was pindrop quiet in there," he said. "You could really hear the music, the nuance and everything, and the audience is listening and the band is playing to them and everybody's riding the waves together and it just swirls up, up and up to this beautiful thing."

It’s a vibe that "really just can't exist if you're in a bar where people are yelling about politics or sports or their drunken escapades the night before," he said.

Before the world shut down, he had dreamed of opening his own brick and mortar club, but the staggering price of commercial real estate in Austin made the idea untenable. Now, with the pandemic upending the entertainment industry, all plans are on hold indefinitely.

In January, he purchased a high quality camera and an eight-channel recording interface to use for the pop-up shows. On the last weekend in March, with venues shut down and nothing better to do, he produced a Saturday morning solo piano session from his home. He was pleased with the sound and video quality. It sparked a new vision.

In early May, he set up an in-house trio session with bassist Sam Pankey and drummer Daniel Dufour. They decided to do a run of Tuesday evening sessions. The free-ranging jams quickly caught the interest of folks from the Austin Jazz Society, who reached out about partnering on a series to support Project Safety Net, a relief effort set up by the nonprofit to help local jazz artists struggling with income lost because of the pandemic.

"They've sent out like over $60,000, in the form of $500 checks to local musicians," Shook said. "It's really amazing what they've done."

The original plan was for Monks Jazz to partner with the society on a series of four streaming events with Shook’s trio backing a different horn player each night. Austin jazz heavies like trumpet player Ephraim Owens and trombonist Andre Hayward were among the musicians who sat in. The series was so successful that it evolved into an ongoing partnership. Austin Jazz Society guarantees the performing artists a set rate and the sessions serve as a fundraiser for Project Safety Net.

Shook said the Tuesday events have raised more than $4,600 for the fund.

After a few sessions, Shook began searching for a location that would provide more space for social distancing between players. In early June, he signed a month-to-month lease on a vacant retail spot in East Austin that he set up as Monks headquarters. Now, in addition to the Tuesday night series, he’s booking artists for Thursday and Sunday sessions.

Over the past decade, there’s been a resurgence of interest in jazz as artists like Robert Glasper, Esperanza Spalding and Kamasi Washington have pushed boundaries and packed concert halls and clubs.

Jazz is going through a renaissance that could bode well for Monks Jazz Club.

"I think that it's just kind of in response to the sanitized and diluted music that's been slowly creeping into various scenes," Shook said. "Maybe the apex of rock & roll or jazz was the ‘60s, you know, and since then it's been like a slow decline into pop-ification and simplification and people are striving for a little bit more nuance and complexity."