Booking Broadway tours for more than 30 markets nationally during a pandemic must be like playing three-dimensional chess.

Yet Broadway Across America is doing it. And it looks like at this point that the Broadway in Austin 2020-2021 season will actually start in 2021.

Two fall shows, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," are moving to the end of the season at Bass Concert Hall.

The new schedule:

Jan. 12-17: "Tootsie"

Feb. 9-14: "To Kill a Mockingbird"

March 23-28: "Mean Girls"

April 21-May 9: "Wicked" (season option)

June 1-6: "Hadestown"

July 20-25: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

Sept. 7-12: "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Subscribers will keep the same seats and will receive all tickets in the fall.

And things might change. Subscribers will have the option to receive a credit, refund, or the ability to donate the value of their tickets. Individual show ticket sales will be announced at later dates.