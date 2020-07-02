An exercise studio that meant so much more to its members than a place to sweat and tone has shuttered permanently. Barre Code Austin closed both its South Austin and downtown locations, according to a post this week on Instagram.

Cami Kirschner opened the first Austin location of the Chicago-based chain in 2016 on South Lamar Boulevard, offering participants a chance to get into shape using cardio, strength training and restoration practices. Beyond delivering an intense workout, the hybrid exercise classes at the Barre Code Austin gave the studio’s members a place to find empowerment, positivity and community, as evidenced in the testimonials left in the comments section accompanying the Instagram post announcing the closure.

"The entire Barre Code Team thanks each and every one of you for creating a community centered around strength and empowerment, to say we will miss the connection is an understatement," the Barre Code Austin’s Instagram post read in part.