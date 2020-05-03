A-J Media

As the state of Texas cautiously reopens from a shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Lubbock’s art community continues to share its offerings online until venues are ready to host crowds and audiences again.

Below is a list of online events available to Lubbock’s art enthusiasts in the meantime, provided by the Lubbock Arts Alliance.

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts

LHUCA hosted its first Virtual First Friday Art Trail on Friday. More information on future FFAT events can be found on the LHUCA Facebook page: www.facebook.com/events/796557620751542/

In addition, LHUCA has posted a new art project for individuals to complete on YouTube. Find step-by-step instructions on how to complete a Mondrian Neighborhoods art project at www.youtube.com/watch?v=afEiG0ftLb8&feature=youtu.be

LHUCA is also offering free online sessions of virtual Tai Chi at www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZj7GEitJnM&feature=youtu.be and virtual sound meditation at www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=551747408817916&ref=watch_permalink

Will of the Wind Productions

WOTW has shared a new reading “Letters from the Front: Can’t Sleep” by Jonathan Williams on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=166885181270262&ref=watch_permalink

They also have a reading of “Meeting Madeleine” by Sylvia Ashby available at www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=4197080246972404&ref=watch_permalink

Lubbock Community Theatre

Lubbock Community Theatre continues its podcast 5 Til Places. The latest installment, “Igniting the Spark,” can be found at https://anchor.fm/5tilplaces

Lubbock Independent School District

LISD offers a virtual platform for its art students. Hutchinson Theatre group has posted its “Art Meets Theatre” project at www.youtube.com/watch?v=flaA_mEZVdc&feature=youtu.be

There is also a Virtual Arts Visual Learning presentation for student work from various LISD schools available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e6r6M_qYtE&feature=youtu.be

Buddy Holly Center

Think you know a lot about Buddy? Take a quiz about Lubbock’s most famous native son at quiz.tryinteract.com/#/5e8749253c6654001413794a

The center has also shared a Texas Trivia Crossword Puzzle for diehard Texans who know their state. Test your Texas knowledge on the Buddy Holly Center Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BuddyHollyCenter/photos/

Many other activities can be found on the center’s Facebook and web pages including a Buddy Holly story map, the Frames & Fame podcast, a virtual tour of the exhibit “Revered, Reviled and Objectified!” and you can even design your own guitar and find Buddy in an illustration puzzle.

Texas Tech Public Media

Stream original documentary films such as “Guns Up!,” “The History of Raider Red,” “Dream With Me,” “Flat Land Open Sky: A Lubbock Music Story,” and more, at https://tv.kttz.org/streaming/

Listen to local musicians in Sound on Tap at www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU9QItN52rJ5vVmypCZKAfeOPqVGdO3Zg

National Ranching Heritage Center

New this week at the NRHC, cruise through a video of the museum’s Model T Virtual Exhibit at www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2BcjzBgAJg&feature=youtu.be

Texas Tech Athletics

Check in with Tech Athletics’ latest episode of its podcast Typical Tech at www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_NMVucMCSw&feature=youtu.be

You can also watch a time-lapse video of the new court design at United Supermarkets Arena at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6quTgJxYMs&feature=youtu.be

Texas Tech University School of Art

TTU graphic design professor Francisco Ortega Grimaldo shared a short animation for “My Film Project USA.” Watch the stop-motion animation film “CoVIDDay,” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufAe74SGSJk&feature=youtu.be

As part of May's First Friday, watch “Handle” curated by Lease Agreement for Heater Theatre, a Neon Heater program expansion. The virtual exhibit can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VR9WFWrtLx8&feature=youtu.be

Texas Tech University School of Music

Listen to professor Mark Morton, Ph.D., perform Giovanni Bottesini's Variations on "Nel cor piu non mi sento" at www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-UzVYravWM&feature=youtu.be

You can also enjoy the latest episode of “MusicHub,” a weekly showcase of favorite performances, at www.depts.ttu.edu/music/MusicHubMoment/index.php

Lubbock Arts Festival

Did you miss the annual Lubbock Arts Festival that is held each spring in April? Never fear, this year’s event was held online and you can still see the visual artists, featured artist, juried gallery, performing artists and more at the Virtual Lubbock Arts Festival. Take the tour here lubbockartsfestival.org/