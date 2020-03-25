Here are some interesting new releases available now from cable and digital providers as well as a title currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has essentially brought the theatrical industry to a halt, so the studios and companies that distribute films across the country have been forced to get creative. If you look at a box office top 10 list from just a few short weeks ago, nearly all of those titles are now available for home viewing. Disney is one of the latest dominoes to fall, putting Pixar's "Onward" up for digital purchase already and making it available through their Disney+ streaming service starting on April 3.

For now, Universal is only making their titles, which include "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man," and Autumn de Wilde's lovely adaptation of "Emma," available as 48-hour rentals for the premium price of $19.99. Elsewhere, Warner Bros. has made "Birds of Prey" and "Just Mercy" available for digital purchase at that same price point early alongside the Ben Affleck basketball drama, "The Way Back." The latter had only just opened in theaters on March 6.

In the art-house world, Kino Lorber is partnering with independent theaters like the Austin Film Society to provide a virtual release for their acclaimed Brazilian import "Bacurau," which had already been booked to play on the big screen in the weeks ahead. Winner of the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year, this acclaimed movie starring Sonia Braga and Udo Kier can be rented online through a website that will benefit AFS and then can be watched on a computer or through the Kino Now app on an Apple TV or Roku. IFC Films is also planning several new releases for video on demand, including Justin Kurzel's "True Story of the Kelly Gang" on April 24.

Also on streaming services

"Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution": Winner of the U.S. documentary audience award at Sundance earlier this year, this documentary is hitting Netflix thanks to their award-winning partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company. It takes us back in time to Camp Jened, a summer camp for disabled teenagers in upstate New York in the 1970s. Co-directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht (who was a camper there), this inspirational film shows us how this secluded location changed not only the lives of those who spent their summers on-site but eventually the lives of people with disabilities across the entire country. Many campers, meeting other people who were like them for the first time, became activists in the years that followed and fought for the world around them to become more accessible. Filled with remarkable archival footage, it takes viewers from carefree summers to protests in the streets to get the Americans With Disabilities Act passed. (Netflix)