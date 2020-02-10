Nightlife

The Haunting of the Tavern. Did you know the Tavern is as haunted as it gets? Find out just how much with a hilarious murder mystery dinner that runs select Tuesday nights this winter. Current and former Esther’s Follies cast members, along with other Austin comedians, will transform into a mystery-solving gang a la “Scooby-Doo” to solve what’s really going on at the Tavern. There are five prospective endings to the show. 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 25. $60. The Tavern, 922 W. 12th St. tavernaustin.com/haunting-of-the-tavern

Eureka! Austin Love Potion Cocktail Class. Want to be able to make your sweetie a sweet drink for Valentine‘s Day? Head to Eureka for this cocktail class focused specifically on the restaurant’s Love Potion. It‘s a little complicated, with eight ingredients, but you’ll be guided every step of the way. There will also be appetizers and other goodies to try. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11. $25. 200 E. Sixth St. eventbrite.com/e/eureka-austin-love-potion-cocktail-class-tickets-91360043349

Music

Xavier Omär at Mohawk outdoor. The silky-voiced R&B singer’s family moved a lot during his childhood. But he likes to represent for San Antonio, the city where he launched his musical career. On his new collection, “Moments Spent Loving You,” smooth vocals honey-drip over gorgeous compositions from producer Sango. His soulful love songs make this the perfect show to share with a sweetheart in this season of love. 7 p.m. doors Feb. 11. $20. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — Deborah Sengupta Stith

Recreation

Shack Track & Field. Life is all about balance, right? So run off that burger with Shake Shack’s monthly community runs, which take off from the two Austin locations the second Tuesday of every month. Each run is 3 to 4 miles, the south route going on a loop toward Lady Bird Lake and the north route running along the sidewalks of the Domain. Head back to each eatery for a complimentary drink. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Free. Shake Shack in South Austin, 1100 S. Lamar Blvd., and Shake Shack in North Austin, 11228 Domain Drive. stfatx.splashthat.com/

Art

“Prize Expanded” at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum. Artist Ling-lin Ku is the winner of the Umlauf’s “Prize Expanded.” She uses digital fabrication techniques to play with scale, proximity and textures of everyday items, which evade categorization, thereby upending our relationship to the known. The exhibit was organized to address Austin’s ongoing need for emerging artist support. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through April 5. 605 Azie Morton Road. umlaufsculpture.org