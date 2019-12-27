A-J Media

Classic Country legends The Bellamy Brothers will be live at the Cactus Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Howard and David continue their 40-plus years on the road that started on the pop music charts in the 70s, took a winding turn into country music in the 80’s, and paved the way for duos to come, such as Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich, and The Judds.

Their big break came in the form of the hit “Spiders & Snakes” --- written by David and recorded by Jim Stafford. The song became a smash, eventually selling more than three million units worldwide, according to information from cactustheater.com

The Bellamys officially lifted off the launch pad in 1976 when their single, “Let Your Love Flow,” became an instant smash in both the U.S. and Europe. It stayed on the international charts long enough to build a huge international fan base.

By the late 1970s The Bellamys were emerging on the country charts with “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David. The song rocketed them to the top of the country charts the way “Let Your Love Flow,” had done in the pop market just a few years earlier. It proved to be the first of a string of 14 No. 1 singles in the U.S., the site states.

In the 2000’s, The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) for the most duo nominations.

Their latest project, a new album titled “40 Years,” celebrates their career with 20 of their biggest hits and adds 20 brand new songs to this 2-CD, anniversary collection.

Tickets for this concert are $45 for the first four rows, $40 for the remaining floor seats, $35 for standard balcony seats, and $80 for limited balcony box seats, which include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at (806) 762-3233.