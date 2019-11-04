1. “Spring Awakening”

Opens Nov. 6. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 24. $15-$26. Oscar G. Brockett Theatre, 300 E. 23rd St. theatredance.utexas.edu

Winner of eight Tony Awards including best musical, the play produced by the University of Texas’ Department of Theatre and Dance explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood as a group of young people struggle with questions of morality, sexuality and self-identity. Inspired by Frank Wedekind's once-banned and still provocative German play from 1891, “Spring Awakening” holds up a mirror to our own time and has established itself as a must-see musical of a new generation.

2. Beer & Big Dogs: APA After Dark Experience

6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6. $25. 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St. eventbrite.com/e/beer-and-big-dogs-an-apa-after-dark-experience-tickets-77911751145

Want to know what Austin Pets Alive looks like during tuck-in time? Would you like to see it with a beer in hand? This exclusive event, held at APA’s Town Lake Animal Center, is a special look at what happens at the shelter once the doors close to the public. All proceeds benefit APA’s lifesaving programs. For this day only, there will be beer available from Friends and Allies Brewing and Blue Owl Brewing.

3. Guy Clark tribute with Verlon Thompson & Shawn Camp at Cactus Cafe and Saxon Pub

Nov. 6: $30, 8 p.m., 2247 Guadalupe St., cactuscafe.org. Nov. 7: $25-$35, 8 p.m., 1320 S. Lamar Blvd., thesaxonpub.com

Clark was already a Texas songwriting legend when he died three years ago at age 74, and his music shows no signs of fading from public consciousness. That’s in part due to the efforts of Thompson, Clark’s longtime accompanist, and Camp, a close friend and collaborator. Together, they put on a show of the master’s material that, crazy as it may sound, might even be better than Clark’s own performances were. — Peter Blackstock

4. 2019 Creek Show Preview Party

7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 6. $125-$175. 700 E. Ninth St. waterloogreenway.org/creek-show/?tab=preview-party

Be among the first to experience the spectacular Creek Show, which returns for a 10-day run in November along the newly rechristened Waterloo Greenway. Skip the lines, enjoy food and drinks from some of Austin’s best restaurants, and snap a selfie with this year’s extraordinary light-based art installations. Take a stroll along a twinkling Waterloo Greenway and immerse yourself in live music and various pop-up activities throughout the night.