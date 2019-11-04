As the national Public Broadcasting Service celebrates its 50th anniversary, local PBS affiliate, KLRU is undergoing a small name change and adopting a new logo.

Since its inception, the station has been known as KLRU-TV, Austin PBS. Going forward, it will be called Austin PBS, KLRU-TV. The name change reflects a new media environment in which call letters carry less resonance with viewers than geographical information.

"The geographic name (Austin) allows people across the country to immediately know and recognize that this is the Austin community’s PBS station. Austin PBS identifies the station with the active, creative, entrepreneurial spirit of our city, along with the high quality content we produce and distribute. It also gives the high number of residents moving to the area a heads up that we are their local PBS station," a station representative said in a press release.

The station, home to the longest-running music television program in America, "Austin City Limits," is preparing to relocate its headquarters from the University of Texas to Austin Community College’s Highland campus in 2020.