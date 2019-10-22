It’s the end of the road for some tech bros, a soul-searching animated horse and an iconic comedy. Tyler Perry’s version of a first family brings political soapiness to BET and the incomparable Dame Helen Mirren rules as a Russian empress.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Kurt Sutter was fired from his executive producer post on the FX series “Mayans M.C.” based on complaints from cast and crew that were collected by the human resources department of Disney, which owns FX and the studio that produces the series. Sutter responded in a letter where he said he has struggled with the culture at Disney and “pushed back” after he “genuinely feared for the creative future of the storytelling.”



Lead actor John Cho suffered a knee injury on the set of Netflix’s upcoming live-action series “Cowboy Bebop,” which has put the show on hiatus. The production shutdown is expected to last seven to nine months.



Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph, co-host of MTV’s “Catfish,” will star in and executive produce “15 Minutes of Shame” for HBO Max. The documentary will explore public shaming in modern culture.



Also coming to HBO Max “in the spirit of Crazy Rich Asians” is new docu-series “The Ho’s” (working title), which follows patriarch Binh Ho, his wife Hue and their children. Immigrants from Vietnam, Binh and Hue realized the American dream and are now a wealthy power couple in Houston, Texas. The series focuses on the Ho family’s lavish lifestyle and multigenerational drama.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

No one plays a queen quite like the glorious Helen Mirren and this time she’s putting on the crown in “Catherine the Great” (Oct. 21, HBO, 10 p.m. ET). Playing the Russian empress, Mirren is seeking romance and fighting to hang onto power after taking down her husband Peter III.



The prolific Tyler Perry takes on the highest nation in the land in “The Oval” (Oct. 23, BET, 9 p.m. ET). Perry’s first family is interracial and seemingly flawless but behind closed doors things aren’t quite so perfect.



One show’s loss is another’s gain, at least for fans of “Will & Grace.” The 11th and final season of the comedy premieres way ahead of schedule (Oct. 24, 9:30 p.m. ET) after NBC announced that struggling “Sunnyside” would be removed from the lineup.



Netflix drops the first half of the last season of “BoJack Horseman” (Oct. 25). In this sixth season of the animated show, BoJack has finished rehab and is trying to figure out the rest of his life. The second half will be released on Jan. 31, 2020.



Julianna Margulies narrates “Women of Impact: Changing the World” (Oct. 26, National Geographic, 10 p.m. ET), which features new and archival interviews with over 40 history-making women.



The sixth and final season of “Silicon Valley” (Oct. 27, HBO, 10:30 p.m. ET) begins and it’s more money, more problems for the tech wizards as they finally start reaping the rewards of their success.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: Fox renewed “Bless the Harts” for a second season.



Losers: NBC decided not to green light any additional installments of “Bluff City Law” beyond its 10-episode order.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.