A documentary celebrates the life and work of Patrick Swayze, Sherlock Holmes solves his last case on CBS and Oprah launches a new drama.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Production is set to begin this month on “The College Admissions Scandal.” Part of Lifetime’s “Ripped From the Headlines” movie slate, the TV film follows two wealthy mothers who get their teenagers into prestigious universities with the help of an unscrupulous college admissions consultant.



Barrett Foa’s character Eric on “NCIS: Los Angeles” will be written out of five of the new season’s first six episodes in order to accommodate the actor’s temporary leave of absence. Foa will star in a production of “Angels in America” at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis this fall.



“Game of Thrones” showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed an overall deal to develop new films and series for Netflix.



U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon dismissed a lawsuit brought by Bobby Brown and his daughter’s estate against Showtime and BBC over a Whitney Houston documentary called “Can I Be Me?” In the complaint filed in New York federal court, the Browns objected to footage that was used without their consent.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

Tarell Alvin McCraney, who won an Academy Award for “Moonlight,” brings his first television project to Oprah’s network. Set in South Florida and inspired by events in McCraney’s life, “David Makes Man” (Aug. 14, OWN, 10 p.m. ET) is a drama about a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who must choose between the streets or the education that may offer him a way out.



“Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America” (Aug. 14, HBO, 8 p.m. ET) features six stories about people who have chosen non-traditional end-of-life options. From celebrations of life to living wakes to green burials, the documentary turns a subject most of us would rather avoid into a thought-provoking and empowering one.



Sherlock Holmes says goodbye after seven seasons on the finale of “Elementary” (Aug. 15, CBS, 10 p.m. ET).



Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ popular column in the New York Times Magazine, “Diagnosis” (Aug. 16, Netflix) follows patients with mysterious illnesses as they find a diagnosis and potential cure.



The profilers of “Mindhunter” return for a second season (Aug. 16, Netflix). The action jumps several years to the Atlanta child murders case.



Aug. 18 is Patrick Swayze’s birthday and to celebrate the life of the popular actor, the latest edition of the “I Am” documentary franchise is “I Am Patrick Swayze” (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET). The tribute highlights Swayze’s life and career through interviews, home movies and family photos. The late actor’s classic films, “Ghost,” and “Dirty Dancing” will air before the documentary at 3:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET, respectively.



Danny McBride (“Eastbound and Down,” “Vice Principals”) stars in “The Righteous Gemstones” (Aug. 18, HBO, 10 p.m. ET). The comedy, which McBride also created, focuses on a family of megachurch preachers.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: “Yellowstone” continues its run as cable’s most-watched summer series, with 5.4 million viewers on Aug. 7 marking a new high for the show.

Losers: Ratings for Fox’s “Teen Choice Awards” fell to an all-time low.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.