Reddy Vineyards nominated for Go Texan award

Reddy Vineyards has been nominated for the 2020 Go Texan People’s Choice Gallery and online voting is open now through Sept. 16.

The Brownfield vineyard was founded in 1997 and is one of the largest vineyards in the High Plains with 400 acres. Reddy Vineyards was nominated this week for the Texas Works Awards.

"As an authentic, estate grown, sustainably farmed and 100% Texan wine label, we’re honored to be a member of the Go Texan program," said Eric Sigmund, chief operating officer of Reddy Vineyards. "Grape growing in the Texas High Plains has been a lifelong passion for the Reddy family."

Voting is open now until Sept. 16 at midnight for Texas residents. Voters can submit an entry one time every 24 hours, and the winner takes home $5,000.

For more information or to vote, visit www.texasworksawards.com.

Cotton Court Hotel names executive chef, director of marketing and sales

Cotton Court Hotel announced their appointments of an executive chef and director of sales and marketing as the hotel is preparing for their upcoming grand opening in Lubbock.

Michael Behan was named the executive chef Wednesday and will be overseeing operations at the hotel’s full-service restaurant, the bar Midnight Shift, the banquet kitchen and in-room dining.

Behan has previously worked with Valencia Hotel Group, which is leading Cotton Court Hotel development. In recent years, Behan served as executive chef at Hotel Valencia in San Jose, Cali. and executive chef at the Omni Hotel in San Diego.

Donna Tackitt was named the Cotton Court Hotel’s director of sales and marketing for the Lubbock hotel’s management team.

Tackitt is a Texas Tech University alumna and has worked in the hospitality industry for many years including in Lubbock, Houston and San Antonio.

"Donna’s appointment is an important step in introducing Cotton Court Hotel to the region," said Latner. "Donna is an experienced marketer with a track record for achieving strategic sales initiatives and we are excited to have her on our team."

Cotton Court Hotel will be located in Downtown Lubbock, one mile east of Texas Tech, and is accepting reservations for stays beginning Oct. 1.

Lonestar Industries earns top workplace safety award

Texas Mutual Insurance Company awarded Lonestar Industries in Lubbock their top workplace safety honor.

To qualify for the award, a company must show a commitment to workplace safety and implement an exemplary safety program and prevent on-the-job injuries.

"A core part of our mission at Texas Mutual is making sure hard-working Texans get home safely every day. We’re proud of our policyholders who share in our mission and go above and beyond to demonstrate a commitment to safety and protect their employees," said Rich Gergasko, president and CEO of Texas Mutual.

Next webinar in Chamber’s COVID-19 Pivot series being held Sept. 15

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will discuss ways to market a business with the help of technology at their next COVID-19 webinar.

The COVID-19 Pivot series has gone over several different topics to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The next webinar will go into detail about how technology has become a key part of any business in the pandemic.

Ryker Taylor, CEO of WunderTre, will be the guest for the webinar and discuss new and cost-effective ways for businesses to utilize technology from content creation and distribution to customer service.

Tickets for the webinar are $25 for this episode, and $200 for the entire series. Chamber members receive the webinar for $15 and the series for $100.

For more information, visit lubbockchamber.com/Covid-19-pivot-webinar-series.