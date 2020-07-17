The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced that Theresa Hardin has been hired as the Vice President of Membership.

Hardin previously worked with the Chamber of Commerce in 1999 as the office manager and later as the VP of Membership, before moving to Idaho to be closer to family.

In Idaho, Hardin continued to work in the industry with the Caldwell and the Boise Metro Chambers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Theresa back to Lubbock and to our Chamber team," said Eddie McBride, President and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber. "She brings leadership, lots of expertise, and a vast amount of talent to our membership efforts. We are very happy to have her back in Lubbock."

Hardin received the 2012-2013 Association of Chamber of Commerce Executive Circle of Champions Lifetime Achievement Gold award and the Platinum award the following year.

In 2015, Hardin graduated the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute of Organization Management and the Dale Carnegie Training Certificate of Achievement.