Some barbershops and hair and nail salons will reopen their doors on Friday, but others say they aren’t ready for customers yet.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday surprised salon owners by moving the expected opening up to Friday from May 18, saying a range of coronavirus data indicated the time was right. He changed the schedule again Thursday to allow them to open immediately.

The businesses have been closed since March as part of coronavirus shelter-in-place orders in Austin and elsewhere across the state that called for nonessential businesses to temporarily shut their doors.

Sport Clips, a 1,850-store chain based in Georgetown, is among those that will be cutting hair on Friday, said CEO Gordon Logan.

The chain, which has already reopened locations in other states, has trained employees on sanitation practices and has created new protocols to keep staff and clients safe, he said.

"We’ve been working on reopening policies and procedures since the shutdown in March," Logan said. "Our stylists are excited to get back to work and clients are chomping at the bit to get in."

State guidelines recommend providing at least 6 feet of distance between work stations, checking the temperature of customers with a no-contact thermometer and then requiring them to wash hands upon entering the shop. Appointments should be scheduled to limit lines and walk-in clients should wait in their cars or outside.

Gloves, if worn, must be removed and thrown out after each client, and hands must be washed or gloves replaced anytime an employee touches their face, nose, eyes, door, cellphone or credit card machine. Chairs and work stations must be sanitized after each customer.

Sport Clips has supplied stores with touchless thermometers as well as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other safety supplies, Logan said.

Disposable masks will be available for customers, who will check in online and be alerted when they can enter the store.

"We’ll have someone standing outside the store monitoring the traffic," Logan said. "Inside we’ll be making sure we’ve got 6-feet social distancing."

Despite getting the Friday go-ahead, some salons are delaying reopening until May 18, such as Austin-based Finley’s Barbershop.

"We’re doing a lot of Zoom meetings, talking about how this process works, how to check someone in and check them out," said Darren Peterson, co-founder of the 14-store chain. "Even though salons and barber shops are required to follow sanitation procedures, it’s much different to take a customer’s temperature when they walk in or make sure they spray sanitizer on their hands."

Finley’s shops will not be providing some services including shaves, beard trims or nose waxing, he said.

"We’re going to concentrate on what guys need right now, which is haircuts," Peterson said. "We’ve been flooded by emails and calls saying ’I saw you can open on May 8, when can I come?’ We appreciate that, but we’re going to take our time and do it right."

Among those that have not set a reopening date is Austin-based milk + honey, which operates six spas in Texas.

"The announcement on Tuesday caught us by surprise," said Alissa Bayer, milk + honey founder. "I’m concerned that by reopening so soon it’s going to set back all of the progress we have been making and we would have to go back to a more stringent shelter-in place and go through this whole painful process again."

The owners of Birds Barbershop in Austin said they aren't quite yet ready to reopen but intend to do so soon.

"Our plan at Birds Barbershop is to make sure we are the cleanest and safest place to get your haircut," said Michael Portman, who co-founded Birds with Jayson Rapaport. "To do that, we are working hard behind the scenes to make sure all our new safety protocols and protective supplies are ready. We anticipate reopening stronger than ever in mid-May."

Kelli Meyer, a manager and hair stylist at Luca Salon in Austin’s Rosedale neighborhood, said some of the salon’s stylists will be returning to work Friday. Others, including Meyer, will wait until May 18, in an effort to secure adequate personal protective equipment, which Meyer says is lacking.

"While the salon re-opening protocol has changed, the facts surrounding COVID-19 have not," Meyer said. "We cannot socially distance 6 feet apart. There isn't enough (personal protective equipment) for our nurses and doctors, much less hairdressers. What happens when we can't properly disinfect everything? Do we shut down again? What happens to us if we get sick? Most of us have no sick days or disability. None of this was thought through and puts everyone at risk."

Annie Spilman, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, a small business advocacy organization, said allowing more businesses to begin to reopen "is going to help" ease some of the toll from the temporary closures. But she added: "Many of our small business members are concerned they won't make it unless they open soon. We will continue working with the governor's Strike Force to Open Texas to find a solution that allows more businesses to begin to reopen while keeping customers and employees safe."

Some state Democrats said Abbott’s latest order was premature, coming as several Texas counties are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, tweeted that reopening hair and nail salons came too soon after other businesses were allowed to open, including malls, movie theaters and retail stores.

"I thought we were waiting to see if the first round of re-opening caused COVID-19 spikes before making decisions on additional openings? It’s been four days," Turner tweeted.

Ray Perryman, a Waco economist, said there are about 5,200 hair and nail salon and related workers in the Austin area.

"Under normal circumstances, the operation of this industry would generate about 2,400 additional (indirect) jobs," Perryman said. "That number is lower now because of the limitations of retail activity" and is unlikely to rebound immediately.

Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, said that as states begin to slowly reopen — and assuming the coronavirus does not come back — the economy should begin a process of gradual recovery.

"Getting back to work or shopping in a pre-virus manner is difficult to predict at this time, with households likely to tiptoe back in rather than making an immediate return to the lives they experienced before," Kleinhenz said. "My overall impression is that the recovery will have fits and starts among states, regions and cities depending on the severity of the pandemic in their localities."