Walking into Julia Morton’s art gallery in Austin is, in a word, trippy.

The cozy space is full of otherworldly art filled with shapes, scratches and swirls. Some the works are still images, while others are videos.

At first glance, none of it seems to make any kind of sense.

"People freeze. They’re mesmerized. They literally won’t move," Morton said. "It’s like they have to look, and from what I’ve been told, get their bearings."

Morton’s work is part of a budding art form — one that uses artificial intelligence to generate images and visuals.

Dubbed generative art, the works are created through non-human systems, such as computers.

Artists have used algorithms and computers to generate art as early as the 1950s. University of Texas art history professor Taylor Bradley said the infusion of AI into the generative art genre is a relatively new development.

"Across the country, there are shows going up all the time about digital art, AI-generated art, smart technologies and what have you," she said. "I think there is plenty of acceptance and excitement over this new medium."

Despite its recent arrival on the scene, Bradley said the practice of using AI to create art reminds her of a period in art history when artisans and craftsman used to hone their various skills to create beautiful vases and furniture.

"I think artists have always been engineers who are inventing, innovating and pushing the limits of technology," Bradley said.

Before Morton opened her East 6th Street gallery — named the Generative Art Project — she was entrenched in the world of fashion. She has also worked as an art columnist in New York.

Morton said the new brand of AI-powered generative art forces people to look inward for meaning rather than using external context.

"For the first time in my life in a very overarching way, this work is arousing our self-awareness of our animalistic nature," Morton said.

Many of the artists whose works are featured in the gallery will first collect data sets found in the real world. Then, through the use of artificial intelligence, artists find patterns in data sets that can be incorporated into their work through visualization tools.

Because the data is grounded in reality, Morton said, people gain a sense of familiarity even in generative art that looks completely abstract.

"You get a feeling that you’re in the presence of a living, real thing," Morton said. "And that changes both how you experience the work as well as how you try to understand it."

Morton’s husband, James Pricer, is a local artist who creates art with the help of artificial intelligence.

For one of his works, Pricer used data that he collected from a person’s life, including their blood pressure, heart rate and genetic information.

Though his art is largely enabled by the analysis powered by artificial intelligence, Pricer says the final part of his process depends on something much more human.

"What tells me that I’m finished is when I have a very strong emotional reaction," he said.

Pricer, who has a background in data science, says he had long wanted to find out a way to communicate to others the meaning he found in numbers.

"Traditionally in the art world, you either had representational art or abstract art. Just like bridging tech and art, I thought if I could bridge representation and abstraction, that would make it possible for me to communicate what I see and feel in the data, and it’s turning out to be true," Pricer said.

João Beira is the founder of Datagrama Visuals, a company based in Austin that organizes performances and exhibitions using AI-generated art.

Beira came to the United States from his native Portugal about 10 years ago to pursue a doctoral degree in digital media at the University of Texas at Austin.

"I realized that even though Austin is in touch with the musical experience, visually, there was not really much going on in terms of bringing new ideas and doing things outside the norm," Beira said.

Beira said the lack of an existing community is not necessarily a hindrance. Rather, he said it presents more of a blank canvass that he and other generative artists can fill.

"Austin might not be the first city you think about when you think about this technology, but the fact that the scene does not yet exist helps us build a foundation to build something here," Beira said.

Beira said he finds meaning in generative art that is inspired by nature.

"You can find, for example, how trees grow and how they generate branches, or how the scales of a fish are organized," Beira said. "You can actually replicate these different patterns and algorithms, and you can generate them in real-time."

Beira uses different programs to create his works, such as "DeepDream" — an artificial intelligence-enabled software created by Google engineer Alexander Mordvintsev that studies patterns in images and generates its own shapes and colors in based on the patterns that it has identified.

Beira’s company also uses software created by an Austin-based company called "Synesthesia Live," to create visualizations at live music performances.

None of the visuals are pre-programmed by Beira to look a specific way.

The added element of unpredictability, Beira said, is what makes AI-generated art exciting for him. Beira said he hopes his art can help people gain a better understanding of human consciousness, and in the process, themselves.

"It’s not so much me being the creator and the ideas I have in my head," Beira said. "It’s more about me being an architect, pulling all these things together and seeing where it takes me because it’s completely unpredictable how the machine learns to see the world, just like a child when it first starts to look around the world and begins making the notion of their own world."