Factory output in Texas has resumed growing after contracting last month for the first time in more than three years, according to the latest reading of manufacturing activity in the state by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state production index, a barometer of manufacturing conditions compiled by the Dallas Fed through a monthly survey of industry executives, edged back into positive territory in December, as a majority of survey respondent voiced optimism that business in 2020 will be better than in 2019.

Manufacturers in Texas and nationwide have been buffeted by international trade battles this year, forcing alterations to supply chains and, in many cases, increasing costs or decreasing sales.

But recent positive developments as 2019 comes to a close appear to have settled some nerves in the sector, including bipartisan agreement in Washington on the latest version of what had been a stalled U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA, to govern trade on the continent, as well as signs of potential deescalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

"It seems that the general level of confidence is improving slightly and that maybe the sky is not falling," said one Texas factory manager who responded to the Dallas Fed’s latest survey and was quoted anonymously in its report.

Another noted that "our uncertainty of costs has decreased" after the U.S. and Chinese governments opted this month to cancel a planned new round of tariffs on each other’s products.

Still, growth in Texas manufacturing activity remains below it’s year-ago level after turning negative in November for the first time since May 2016. The Dallas Fed’s production index came in at 3.6 this month, compared with negative 2.4 in November and 6.2 in December 2018. Positive readings indicate expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

"Company outlooks improved modestly (this month) and uncertainty abated somewhat" compared to the November survey, Dallas Fed senior business economist Emily Kerr said in a written statement.

In addition, "manufacturers were bullish in their 2020 expectations, with a majority anticipating business next year to be stronger than what they experienced in 2019," Kerr said.

But the latest survey also picked up continued apprehension among some of the state’s manufacturers.

"Our customer base still feels lots of ’uncertainty’ in regards to overall business levels," one survey respondent said, while another cited "persistent uncertainty" in the overall outlook.